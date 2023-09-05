« Abd al Malik célèbre l’unicité de Juliette Gréco dans un livre poignant »

Chaque jour, Élodie Suigo accueille une nouvelle personnalité dans son univers. Aujourd’hui, c’est au tour du talentueux Abd al Malik, rappeur, metteur en scène et écrivain, de faire sa présence. Son dernier ouvrage, « Juliette », publié chez les éditions Robert Laffont le jeudi 31 août, est un vibrant hommage à son amie, la grande Juliette Gréco, qui nous a quittés en 2020. Dans ce livre, Abd al Malik raconte avec émotion les moments passés en compagnie de sa muse, évoquant sa vie, sa carrière, mais surtout leur amitié indéfectible. L’auteur nous invite ainsi à un voyage émouvant, où transparaissent la beauté de la poésie et l’intensité des sentiments humains. Cette oeuvre empreinte de délicatesse et de nostalgie saura toucher les lecteurs en quête d’émotions pures et d’univers artistiques singuliers.

Abd al Malik, a French rapper, writer, and director, has recently published a poetic and literary text titled Juliette, honoring the late muse of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Juliette Gréco. In an interview with Franceinfo, he explained that his book is a tribute to all women, highlighting the strength and action that women possess. He also discussed the importance of freedom, inspired by Juliette Gréco’s message of love and liberty. Abd al Malik credits his success and growth as a poet to positive reinforcement and kind words, as well as his encounters with influential individuals. His book emphasizes the idea that one should not judge based on appearances and that elegance and refinement can be found in all walks of life. Finally, he stressed that one should fight against injustice and draw inspiration from both the living and the deceased. Juliette Gréco will forever be remembered as the first and last muse of an existentialist philosophy that embraces individuality.

