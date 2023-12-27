« Sécurisation des JO par des Agents Administratifs: le Patron de la Sécurité Privée en France Encourage des Idées Innovantes pour un Événement Exceptionnel »

Durant l’événement des Jeux Olympiques de cet été, le besoin en personnels de sûreté privée va connaître une hausse, s’appliquant à la fois à l’événement en lui-même, mais également sur les lieux tels que les aéroports et les hôtels haut de gamme. En ce mercredi, la Fédération nationale de la sécurité privée suggère de mobiliser les étudiants à cet effet.

Olympic Security Issues and Innovative Solutions

The French Ministry of the Interior is planning to involve its administrative personnel in detecting any suspicious items during the forthcoming Olympic Games, as stated by Pierre Brajeux, President of the French Federation of Private Security and Torann France on December 27. The move comes as Paris 2024 is struggling to recruit enough private security agents for the event.

The Security Crisis at the Aforementioned Event

Brajeux claims that « every idea should be considered » to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the event. For instance, Brajeux suggested inviting students to join the security effort during the games. He considers this proposal as an « absolutely extraordinary summer job ». He theorised that if less than 1% of students work in security during the Olympics, this would suffice to address the security issue.

Suggestions to Tackle the Security Deficit

Brajeux’s views represent a consensus among his peers: the private security industry in France is under severe pressure. While the sector needs to deploy 25,000 private security agents for the games, they currently face a shortage of about 20,000 agents. Moreover, Brajeux highlights the need for additional security for airports, high-end retail shops, luxury hotels, and sponsor events that will occur alongside the Olympics. To meet these demands, he proposed two possible solutions: First, implementing a scheme to attract those applying for jobs in the police, military, or gendarmerie by offering them opportunities to gain experience in private security. The second idea centres on raising awareness among students about the potential of working in the security sector during the Olympics. However, stricter entry conditions under the Global Security law might deter potential applicants. Thus, the Olympic Games security crisis would demand innovative and non-traditional solutions.

