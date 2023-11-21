Olivier Giroud, Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram: La lutte acharnée pour la place d’avant-centre en Équipe de France

A l’approche de l’Euro, qui ne se tiendra que dans sept mois, Didier Deschamps ne semble pas encore avoir fixé son choix sur le véritable titulaire du poste d’avant-centre. Olivier Giroud, Randal Kolo Muani et Marcus Thuram sont en pleine lutte pour s’assurer cette position.

Giroud’s Persistence and the Search for a Successor

With his double scored against Gibraltar, Olivier Giroud not only increased his scoring tally for the France National team, but also demonstrated his unwavering determination, regardless of his limited game time. This performance stood out particularly as Coach Didier Deschamps explores various forward options for the team.

At 37, Giroud is the all-time top scorer for the French team, ,however, there is an overriding need to look to the future. The Euro 2024 is fast approaching with its kick-off set for seven months time in Germany. As of now, the identity of the starting centre forward remains unsure, with Giroud, Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram in consideration.

Kolo Muani, who was the first to assume the role this year hasn’t been able to make a significant impact for the team. Though his recent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain demonstrates his growing status, he is yet to effectively replicate his club success on the international stage. Deschamps assures fans of the player’s potential stating, « He’s a young player who still has steps to take, but he maintains his serenity. »

Kolo Muani’s Potential and Current Form

Former French international, Jean-Pierre Papin, suggests that Kolo Muani might be excessively team-oriented and needs to develop more assertiveness in front of goal. He adds that Kolo Muani also needs more playing time and more goals to build confidence.

Despite being a starting player for France in multiple key matches this year, Kolo Muani might be undergoing a phase of being a substitute. This could be due to Deschamps attempting to manage his players wisely, considering their club duties.

On the other hand, Thuram and Giroud have also showcased their abilities. Thuram, who started against Gibraltar, managed to score. He recently transitioned from a winger to a forward – a change endorsed by team captain, Kylian Mbappe, who believes Thuram has all the qualities to be an excellent goal scorer.

Thuram and Giroud as Leading Options?

Thuram, who was transferred to Inter Milan this summer, has settled well with his new team. Experienced player Papin describes Thuram as having all the characteristics of a complete modern striker: speed, size, goal proficiency, heading ability, and turnaround skills. However, to fully adapt to the centre forward position, Thuram needs to maintain consistency and score regularly.

In the match against Gibraltar, Deschamps granted Thuram significant playing time, emphasising the importance of experience for young players at the highest level. When considering options for playing alongside Mbappe, Papin believes that Thuram and Giroud are the best candidates.

Undoubtedly, the unflappable Giroud will continue to have an influential role in the team. It’s also vital for upcoming talents like Kolo Muani and Thuram to learn from Giroud’s game, preparation, and attitude in front of the goal. Post the final match of the year against Greece, Deschamps will have four friendlies in 2024 to select his starting striker for the Euro 2024 in Germany.

