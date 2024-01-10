Nikola Karabatic, l’absence de Vincent Gérard, fin de malédiction: 3 débats brûlants pour l’Euro de Hand des Bleus

Mercredi, les Bleus entameront leur compétition européenne en se mesurant à la Macédoine du Nord, avec l’espoir de remporter leur premier titre européen depuis une décennie.

Road to Paris 2024: France’s Handball Challenges

On their journey towards the Paris 2024 Olympics, the French handball team kicks off their European Championship campaign against North Macedonia in Düsseldorf on January 10. Coach Guillaume Gille’s team selection displays a sense of continuity, with a handful of key changes in the goalkeeper position due to an injury sustained by Vincent Gérard. The ever-present Nikola Karabatic, the national team’s second-highest scorer of all time, continues to feature at age 39, aiming to clinch a fourth European title, with the last one coming in 2014.

Inexperience at Goalkeeper: A Potential Pitfall?

The least experienced members of the French squad are the three goalkeepers selected for this tournament – Rémi Desbonnet (28 selections), Charles Bolzinger (9 selections), and Samir Bellahcène (4 selections). They are stepping into the shoes of Vincent Gérard, a consistent starter over the last seven years, who is still recovering from a groin surgery performed in September. Although the hierarchy among the three replacements is yet to be established, Rémi Desbonnet, the starting goalkeeper in preparation matches against Tunisia (35-26) and Brazil (37-28), seems to have a slight advantage. Former team captain Jérôme Fernandez acknowledges the uncertainties tied to inexperienced goalkeepers but appreciates their talent, noting that all three are Champions League players.

The Karabatic Effect: A Fading Force?

Nikola Karabatic, the national team’s second-highest scorer in history, is heading towards his final European Championship appearance. Despite the diminution of his impact in his club matches with PSG, Jérôme Fernandez believes that Karabatic can still be a decisive factor for the national team on account of his vast experience and talent. As he is often utilised as a substitute to Elohim Prandi, Karabatic’s influence can still be significant during small sections of a match.

European Glory: A Distant Dream for the Bleus?

It has been a decade since the French team tasted European glory, undeniably one of the most challenging titles to win, admits Jérôme Fernandez. With the collective skill level and rigour of European handball, achieving the crown is even more challenging given the teams’ hunger for the Olympic qualification. In past years, France has been unsuccessful in securing a Euro triumph while having confirmed their Olympic participation. Being the 2024 Olympic host, France is already assured their place, but the team is keen on making a challenging statement to their rivals. While the players may have subconscious fears of injuries ahead of the Olympics, Jérôme Fernandez maintains that the championship is still an important preparation for the home Games.

