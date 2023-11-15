« Naples congédie Rudi Garcia : Mission impossible pour le dernier ‘Musketeer’ français de Serie A? »

L’ex-coach ayant traversé les rangs de Lyon et de Marseille a été destitué et supplanté par Walter Mazzarri, ce mardi, à l’issue d’une récente débâcle face à Empoli (0-1). Il fait ses adieux à Naples par la sortie de derrière.

Rudi Garcia Dismissed from SSC Napoli

Napoli has fired Rudi Garcia, their French coach. He has been dismissed from his duties just four months after his surprising appointment as the coach of the reigning Italian Champions. His dismissal on November 14th came two days after another loss against Empoli, the second to last team on the standings. The premature eviction seemed inevitable for the former trainer of Marseille and Lyon, due to a string of disappointing results and challenges managing his team. At the time of his dismissal, Napoli was in the fourth position with a 10-point gap from the leaders, Inter, after playing only 12 SerieA matches.

Unsuccessful Tenure At Napoli

The former AS Roma coach, Rudi Garcia, had difficulty adapting to Napoli, the reigning Italian champions. Despite declaring during his grand presentation at the prestigious Capodimonte museum in Naples that he was afraid of nothing, it quickly became clear that Garcia did not get a foothold in the team. The 59-year-old French coach failed to capitalize on the work of his predecessor, Luciano Spalletti, which resulted in Napoli’s first title in 33 years. His tenure was particularly unsuccessful at the Maradona stadium, where Napoli had collected a string of victories during the previous season. Furthermore, his team failed to win any matches against top-tier clubs like Milan, Real Madrid, Lazio, and Fiorentina.

Moreover, Garcia struggled with managing his team. His decision to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the star player, during a draw against Genoa, a newly promoted team, and Victor Osimhen during a scoreless game in Bologna, resulted in criticism and harsh responses from the Nigerian striker. Garcia was even deemed to have no authority over his dressing room and his brief tenure was constantly under media scrutiny.

An Ominous Plan

Despite his failure, the Frenchman was not aided by his president Aurelio De Laurentiis. The charismatic movie producer, infamous among fans for his inaction during the transfer market, didn’t significantly strengthen the team. On the contrary, the team lost its backbone, Min-jae Kim, from its defence last season without finding a suitable replacement. As a result, Napoli lost three times already. This is almost the same total of losses for the entire previous season (four losses).

The poor record made it almost impossible for Rudi Garcia to continue. After previous tumultuous stints at Marseille and Lyon, the coach who won the French championship in 2011 with Lille, failed to revive his career just before his 60th birthday in February 2024. With his departure, there are no more French coaches working in a foreign club among the top five championships. They are left with only eight in Ligue 1.

