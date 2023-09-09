« Les Bleus remportent la Coupe du Monde de Rugby, l’enthousiasme des fans est palpable ! »

La rencontre qui opposait Les Bleus à leurs homologues Néo-zélandais, les All Blacks, au Stade de France (Seine-Saint-Denis) vendredi 8 septembre dans le cadre de la Coupe du monde de rugby s’est soldée par une victoire française incontestable. Les fans et autres supporters ont exprimé leur joie avec des gestes d’acclamation très enjoués dans les différents endroits où ils avaient investi pour suivre l’événement. La victoire de l’équipe de France a été célébrée avec une intensité rarement observée auparavant. Des chants, cris de joie et bannières ont ponctué toutes les réjouissances qui ont eu lieu dans les fan zones de la ville de Paris.

Vibes of Joyousness all over France after the victory of the French rugby team

At the final whistle in Metz, Moselle, on Friday 8 September, the pressure faded away and it was a moment of euphoria after the victory of the XV de France against the All Blacks in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup. Supporters dreamed of this victory and they were overjoyed. « It’s magnificent, » said a man who praised a « victory with panache ». another supporter stated: « They made me vibrate. They made me surf on the height of the Himalayas. » From Brive-la-Gaillarde, Corrèze, to Toulouse, Haute-Garonne, thousands of people vibrated to the rhythm of the Blues.

« It was a match of titans »

The first half of the game was rather laborious, but the players of the French team managed to reverse the trend and sparked excitement in the crowds. « Honestly, it was a very interesting match. It was a match of titans between the Blacks and the French, » applauded a supporter. This first victory is full of promises for the supporters, who are already looking forward to the next match against Uruguay, next Thursday.

source originale : www.francetvinfo.fr

